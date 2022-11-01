England and New Zealand will face off against each other in T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 encounter. The clash will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane on November 01, 2022 (Tuesday) as the teams aim for a win to move closer to securing semifinal qualification. Meanwhile, fans searching for England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022 live streaming details, scroll down below. ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table Super 12 Updated.

New Zealand are undefeated so far in the competition and a win in this fixture will see them open a clear gap between them and the chasing pack. The Black Caps enter the game in great form. Meanwhile, England have been inconsistent so far in the competition but will be looking for a victory to get some momentum.

When Is England vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 (Know Date, Time And Venue)

The England vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match will be played at the Gabba in Brisbane on November 01, 2022 (Tuesday). The ENG vs NZ game has a start time of 01:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch England vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Telecast On TV?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights for ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports SD/HD channels to watch the live telecast of the England vs New Zealand T20 World Cup 2022 match on TV. The ENG vs NZ match will be telecast live on Star Sports 1/1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/1 HD Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, 1 Telugu & 1 Kannada.

How To Watch England vs New Zealand, ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

Disney+ Hotstar, the official OTT platform of Star Sports Network, will live stream England vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2022 on online platforms. Fans can tune into the Disney+ Hotstar app and website to catch the action live.

