The second Test between England and Pakistan at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton ended in a draw after rain, and bad light played spoilsport throughout the match. After rain interventions on the first two days, the third was a complete washout. On the fourth day only 10.2 overs possible while on day five, the start was delayed due to rain and wet outfield which resulted in no play during the first two sessions. England eventually declared their innings on 110 for four with both the captain deciding to end the play one hour before the scheduled closure. England vs Pakistan Highlights 2nd Test 2020 Day 5.

After Shaheen Afridi removed Rory Burns for a duck on day four, Dominic Sibley and Zak Crawley did well to form a wicket on a good pitch with the sun out shinning. The duo added 91 runs for the second wicket with Crawley score g a fine half-century.

After Mohammad Abbas accounted for Crawley, the home side lost Sibley quickly to the same pacer as well. Spinner Yasir Shah then trapped Ollie Pope in front of the wickets to give visitors something to cheer at. Meanwhile, here is a look at some stats from day five. England vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2020: Pak Batsmen Employing Defensive Approach, Scared of Playing Shots, Says Inzamam-ul-Haq.

# Zak Crawley Scored his third Test half-century.

# This is the 38th Test that ended in a draw between England and Pakistan.

# This is the 19th Test that ended in a draw between England and Pakistan in England.

# This is Pakistan’s second drawn Test with Azhar Ali as captain.

# This is England’s fifth drawn Test with Joe Root as captain.

England now leads the three-match series 1-0, and they now have the unassailable lead. The third and final Test starts at the same venue from Friday, August 21. However, the weather could once again play spoilsport.

