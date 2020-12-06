South Africa and England are here to battle it out in the 1st ODI 2020 match which will be held at the Boland Park in Paarl, South Africa. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming details of the game. but before that let's have a look at the preview of the game. The match was supposed to be held on Friday but one of the members of the South African team got tested positive with COVID-19. Now, the hosts will be playing their first ODI after six months. The sporting activities across the world had taken a hit after the pandemic of the COVID-19. SA vs ENG 1st ODI 2020 Postponed After Proteas Team Member Tests Positive For COVID-19.

The weather is unlikely to play a spoilt sport as the rains will not be hampering the match. The weather will mostly be sunny and warm as the temperature will be hovering at around 30-33 degree Celcius. Talking about the pitch, it has traditionally favoured the batsmen. The teams batting first have had higher totals as compared to the one's batting second. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming details of the game below:

South Africa vs England 1st ODI 2020 Schedule and Match Timings

South Africa vs England match will be played on December 6, 2020 (Sunday). The match will be held at Boland Park in Paarl, South Africa and the game is scheduled to start at 01:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channel Will Telecast South Africa vs England 1st ODI 2020 in India?

Fans in India can live telecast South Africa vs England 1st ODI match on Star Sports channels. Star Sports Network is the official broadcaster for SA vs ENG ODI series in India. So fans can tune into Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1 HD channels to catch the live action on their television sets.

South Africa vs England 1st ODI 2020 Live Streaming Online

Fans unable to follow the game on television can follow the match live online. Disney+Hotstar, OTT of Star network, will be live streaming South Africa vs England 1st ODI match online for fans in India.

