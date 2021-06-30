The Indian women's cricket team is all set to take on their English counterparts in the second ODI on Wednesday, June 30. The match would be played at the County Ground in Taunton and is slated to begin at 06:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). England would be a lot more confident while heading into this clash after they registered a comprehensive eight-wicket win in the first ODI. Batting first, the Indian women's team could only muster 201/8 in their 50 overs. Captain Mithali Raj's 72 off 108 balls was the best from her side. Other batswomen in Punam Raut (32), Deepti Sharma (30) and debutant Shafali Verma (15) got starts but failed to convert their scores into anything significant. They would be eager to avoid a similar performance today. England Women vs India Women: Mithali Raj and Co Move From Bristol to Taunton for Second ODI

England on the other hand would aim at continuing their winning run and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. They would undoubtedly be a formidable force to reckon with.

England Women vs India Women, 2nd ODI 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 2nd ODI game of the three-match series between England Women and India Women will be played at the County Ground in Taunton on June 30, 2021 (Wednesday). The match has a scheduled start time of 06:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch England Women vs India Women, 2nd ODI 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of England Women vs India Women, 2nd ODI 2021 Match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the series in India and fans can tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch England Women vs India Women, 2nd ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow England Women vs India Women, 2nd ODI 2021 live-action on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the England Women vs India Women, match online while FanCode will also provide the live streaming but fans need to pay a nominal fee.

Squads:

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield Hill, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole, Natasha Farrant, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers, Emily Arlott

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Sneh Rana, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Punam Raut, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Indrani Roy

