Indian women would take on their English counterparts in the third and final ODI in Taunton on Saturday. The match is scheduled to be played at the New Road in Worcester and is slated to be played at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The Indians have shown disappointing performances in the series so far, with both their losses coming due to below-par batting performances. Their best performer with the bat was captain Mithali Raj, who played knocks of 72 and 59 runs respectively, in both the matches. With England already having won the series 2-0, the Indians would take the field and play for pride in the last match of the ODI series before heading to the T20Is.ENG-W vs IND-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI 2021

England on the other hand, would be quite confident heading into this game, having comfortably won both the games. Nat Sciver and Tammy Beaumont were their standout batswomen in the first match while Kate Cross scripted a four-wicket haul to restrict India to a meagre 221.

England Women vs India Women, 3rd ODI 2021 Schedule, Match Time and Venue

The 3rd ODI game of the three-match series between England Women and India Women will be played at the New Road in Worcester on July 03, 2021 (Saturday). The match has a scheduled start time of 03:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch England Women vs India Women, 3rd ODI 2021 Match in India

Fans in India can watch the live telecast of England Women vs India Women, 3rd ODI 2021 Match on Sony Sports channels. Sony Pictures Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the series in India and fans can tune into Sony Ten 1 SD/HD channels to watch the match live on their television sets.

How To Watch England Women vs India Women, 3rd ODI 2021 Live Streaming Online in India

Fans can also follow England Women vs India Women, 3rd ODI 2021 live-action on online platforms. SonyLiv, the OTT of Sony Network, will be live streaming the England Women vs India Women 3rd ODI match online.

Squads:

England Women: Tammy Beaumont, Amy Ellen Jones(w), Heather Knight(c), Natalie Sciver, Fran Wilson, Lauren Winfield Hill, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Kate Cross, Anya Shrubsole, Natasha Farrant, Sophia Dunkley, Freya Davies, Mady Villiers, Emily Arlott

India Women: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj(c), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia(w), Shikha Pandey, Sneh Rana, Poonam Yadav, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Punam Raut, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Priya Punia, Arundhati Reddy, Indrani Roy

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 03, 2021 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).