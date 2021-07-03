Indian Women is all set to lock horns with England Women's team at the New Road One. In this article, we shall bring to you the Dream11 team for the game. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the match. So the home team is leading the three-match ODI series 2-0. Needless to say, that they are looking for a whitewash, on the other hand, the Indian women's team will be playing for pride. The women's team has lost six out of the last seven ODIs, leading them to find a firm footing. Sophia Dunkley Receives First England Women's Central Contract.

In the last ODI, we saw that the team was let down by the batters once again. The Indian team lost the game by 5 wickets. England team won the toss and chose to bat. Mithali Raj's inning of 59 runs helped the team reach a total of 221 runs. Shafali Varma chipped in with 44 runs. No other player could contribute much with the bat. Lauren Winfield Hill scored 42 runs and a vital contribution from Sophia Dunkley saw the hosts being on the winning side. She scored 77 runs. Now, let's have a look at the Dream11 team below:

ENG-W vs IND-W, 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keeper- Amy Jones (ENG-W), Taniya Bhatia (IND-W) can be the keepers in your team.

ENG-W vs IND-W, 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batswomen – Tammy Beaumont (ENG-W), Mithali Raj (IND-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Shafali Verma (IND-W) can be named in the team.

ENG-W vs IND-W, 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Heather Knight (ENG-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W) can be picked as all-rounders.

ENG-W vs IND-W, 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W), Kate Cross (ENG-W), Jhulan Goswami (IND-W) can be the bowlers.

ENG-W vs IND-W, 3rd ODI 2021, Dream11 Team Prediction: Amy Jones (ENG-W), Taniya Bhatia (IND-W), Tammy Beaumont (ENG-W), Mithali Raj (IND-W), Smriti Mandhana (IND-W), Shafali Verma (IND-W), Heather Knight (ENG-W), Harmanpreet Kaur (IND-W), Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W), Kate Cross (ENG-W), Jhulan Goswami (IND-W).

Shafali Verma (IND-W) can be named as the captain of your team while Sophie Ecclestone (ENG-W) can be named as the vice-captain.

