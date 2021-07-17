Fabian Allen is in the news once again. This time for his terrific one-handed catch during West Indies vs Australia, 5th T20I 2021. The effort was lauded by the fans and with this, the West Indies team sent Aaron Finch packing on 34 runs as they chased a total of 199 runs. his time at the Darren Sammy Ground in West Indies, Allen ran to the deep long-on and had a perfect dive to walk away with the wicket. With this, the home team walked away with a win and also sealed the five-game series 4-1. Throughout the series, Fabian Allen has been in the news for plucking some stunning catches. Fabian Allen Takes Stunning Catch After Dwayne Bravo Drops it! (Watch).

Talking about the game, West Indies has won the toss and decided to bat first. It was Evin Lewis who scored 79 runs from 34 deliveries. The cameos from Nichola Pooran and Chris Gayle were also the highlights for the match. Pooran scored 31 runs from 18 deliveries and Universe Boss slammed 21 runs from seven runs. Post this, Australia had quite a poor time chasing the same. Aaron Finch turned out to be the highest scorer with 34 runs. Now, let's have a look at the catch by Allen.

Video:

What a catch from Fabian Allen pic.twitter.com/w5F042PlSe — William Mitchell (@news_mitchell) July 17, 2021

Hayden Walsh Jr. was made the man of the tournament for his exceptional performance whereas, Evin Lewis walked away with the Man of the Match award.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2021 02:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).