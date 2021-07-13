The 3rd T20I game between West Indies and Australia which was held at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground had some mind-blowing performances. Chris Gayle top the chart of performances but here was yet another underlining performance from Fabian Allen which actually awed the fans. So this happened when Aaron Finch was batting and the batsman was trying to clear the fence. Dwayne Bravo came underneath but fumbled. Allen came to the rescue pulled off an acrobatic dive to grab that one. Chris Gayle Becomes First Batsman To Score 14,000 Runs in T20, Achieves This Feat During WI vs AUS 3rd T20I.

Aaron Finch was dismissed and the video of the catch is making rounds on social media. Talking specifically about Allen, he also dismissed in-form Mitchell Marsh who is currently the leading scorer of the series with 114 runs. The Windies player ended the match with the figures 4-0-26-1. With this, West Indies went on to clinch the series 3-0. Chris Gayle was the highlight of the day as he became the first batsman to reach the benchmark of 14,000 runs in T20. He hammered a half-century during the game and led the team to a stunning win.

Now, let's have a look at the catch which is making rounds on social media:

Chris Gayle also shattered a lot many records while he made these records. He became the third player to scored 14,000 runs after turning 40. The next match between WI and AUS will be played on July 15, 2021.

