James Vince created history during his The Hundred 2025 outing in the Southern Brave and Welsh Fire match, by scoring 29 runs and attaining a unique record, surpassing the likes of Faf du Plessis, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni, and Virat Kohli. The England batter surpassed du Plessis to take the lead in the most runs as captain in T20s. Jofra Archer Wins Battle Against Steve Smith! Star Speedster Removes Ace Batter During Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave The Hundred 2025 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Vince has been sensational in T20 cricket over the past several years, and has represented franchises like Southern Brave, Karachi Kings, Sydney Sixers, Hampshire, and, most importantly, the England national cricket team. Vince started his innings on par with du Plessis (6634) as the player with the most runs for a captain in T20, but ended up scoring 29 off 26, stretching his lead at the top of the elite list with 6663 runs. Check out the top five list of batters with the most runs as captain in T20s below.

Most Runs As Captain in T20s

Player Runs Innings James Vince 6663 206 Faf du Plessis 6634 203 Virat Kohli 6564 188 MS Dhoni 6283 289 Rohit Sharma 6064 224

As seen in the table, Vince has managed to score 6663 runs in three innings fewer than du Plessis. Among the top five, Virat Kohli looks the likeliest to surpass both du Plessis and Vince, given that the batter only features in the Indian Premier League for RCB, and can play on for another couple of years. Adam Hose Suffers Horrific Leg Injury While Fielding During Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets The Hundred 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Out of Vince's 12,557 T20 runs, 1076 have come in The Hundred, 6266 in T20 Blast alone, and 2162 in Big Bash League, while PSL and ILT20 have contributed to 1544 and 1055 runs, respectively. The 34-year-old Southern Brave captain has slammed seven centuries and 80 half-centuries as well during his T20 career, consisting of 449 matches.

