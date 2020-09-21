Sportspersons have admitted that life in a bio-secure can be challenging as players are not allowed to have any contact with the outer world. It can mentally tough for many, but good thing is that players are finding ways to overcome the challenge and adapting to the new normal. Meanwhile, England and West Indies women’s cricket teams are locked in a five-match T20I series and ahead of the series opener there was a fake wedding! England Women vs West Indies Women T20I Series 2020: Live Streaming, Schedule, Match Timings in IST and Venue Details – All You Need to Know.

England cricketers arranged a fake wedding for the couple Katherine Brunt and Natalie Sciver. They duo had announced their relationship in 2019 after dating each other. They were supposed to get married on September 19, 2020 in France but due to coronavirus pandemic it was postponed.

Now, England teammates Katherine and Natalie arranged a fake wedding with the duo present in their team kits. England captain Heather Knight shared the video of the wedding ceremony on Instagram and it is viral now. What is Bio-Bubble in Cricket? How Will Bio-Secure Environment Work in Times of COVID-19?

Check Out Video from Katherine Brunt And Natalie Sciver Fake Wedding

Nat Sciver and Katherine Brunt were meant to be getting married yesterday, so England had a 'fake wedding' for them in their bio-secure bubble 👰👰 (📹: @Heatherknight55) pic.twitter.com/LKb01HWfM3 — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) September 20, 2020

The England vs West Indies T20I series marks the resumption of women’s cricket after coronavirus pandemic. The series opens with first match on September 21, followed by matches on 23, 26, 28, and 30 of this month.

