Rishabh Pant’s heroics on the final day of the 4th Test against Australia helped India secure a historic win at the Gabba. The wicket-keeper batsmen played a sensational knock to take India over the line while handing Australia their first defeat at the venue in Brisbane in 32 years. The 23-year-old had missed the first game of the series, but since his comeback has been a sensational performer for the national team. Rishabh Pant’s First Tweet After Playing a Match-Winning Knock at the Gabba vs Australia Is All About Self-Confidence.

Following Rishabh Pant’s knock at the Gabba, an old picture of the Indian wicket-keeper getting his bat autographed by former Indian international Ashish Nehra went viral on social media. The photograph reminded fans of an old image of current Indian skipper Virat Kohli with the former cricketer. Thank You Rahul Dravid! Here’s Why Fans Are Also Thanking the ‘Original Wall’ After India’s Historic Series Triumph in Australia.

Fans started calling Ashish Nehra the lucky charm of Indian cricket as they believe that Indian players meeting the left-arm bowler as kids play a huge role in their success with the national team. Here are some of the reactions.

Ashish Nehra's Contribution

Ashish Nehra has a contribution too I feel! 😉 What a win, the greatest test series win over.. dethrones the 2018-19 series #INDvsAUS #AUSvsIND pic.twitter.com/UBlOA0Q675 — Rajath Shetty (@Rajathds) January 19, 2021

Man of the Match

Ashish Nehra should be given Man of the match for signing autographs for Kids. — Farrago Abdullah (@abdullah_0mar) January 19, 2021

Success Mantra

Success mantra in cricket: Click one photo with legend Ashish Nehra pic.twitter.com/iquJB4ATSI — Sunil The Cricketer (@1sInto2s) January 19, 2021

Man With Golden Hand

Ashish Nehra man with golden hand ✋ ✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/FZNI9vorCn — Reddy Asshuu (@YaddyManiA) January 19, 2021

Lucky Charm Nehra

Whoever takes autograph or wins medals from Ashish Nehra becomes a great Indian cricketer - first Kohli, then Pant. 🙂 https://t.co/SNw3jPAmdE — Ramachandran S (@RamachandranS20) January 19, 2021

Speaking of the game, Marnus Labuschagne took Australia to a decent score in the first innings. India after struggling initially came back courtesy of a brilliant partnership between Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur. The visitors then impressed with their bowling in the third innings and then sensational batting on the final day took them over the line.

Australia had won the opening Test but since then Indian sensational came back into the series. The visitors won the second game and then showed great resilience to earn a draw in the third and in the final match secured a historic win with brilliant displays.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 19, 2021 05:50 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).