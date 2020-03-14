Fans Relive Rahul Dravid-VVS Laxman’s Epic Partnership of 376 Runs Against Australia in Kolkata, Netizens Hail Dravid - Laxman Duo (Watch Video)

VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Out of the all the achievements that the Indian team has had so far, the 376 run partnership between Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman during India vs Australia, 2nd Test 2001 is surely one of the highlights. The inning remains the favourite of the fans and that’s precisely why even after 19 years of the epic Test match, the netizens cannot forget the game. The social media users took to Twitter and trended Rahul Dravid and hailed him for the gritty knock. Rahul Dravid had scored 180, whereas, VVS Laxman had made 281 runs. Rahul Dravid Praises VVS Laxman, Says His 281 Against Australia Is the Greatest Innings Played by an Indian Cricketer.

Talking about the game, the match had begun with Australia scoring 445 runs and India got bundled out on 171 runs. The visitors obviously imposed a follow on and once again the Indian openers Shiv Sundar Dad and Sadagoppan Ramesh made way to the pavilion by scoring 39 and 30 runs respectively. Then it was Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman who displayed nerves of steel and put up 365 runs in one day. India made 671 bundled out the Aussies on 212 runs. The visitors had a happy ending it that game as they won the match by 171 runs with Harbhajan Singh snapping six wickets and Sachin Tendulkar getting three.

First, let's have a look at the highlights of the match and then get on to the reactions:

VVS Laxman

19 years ago #OnThisDay ,had the fortune of playing my part in a memorable Test match victory against at the Eden Gardens against Australia. Was an absolute team effort, and a test match victory I feel very privileged and honoured to have been a part of. pic.twitter.com/9XHops1nnW — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) March 14, 2020

Reactions:

#OnThisDay in 2001 Record 376 Runs Magical Partnership VVS and Dravid v AUS. This Partnership One Best Ever in Test Cricket History. *R Dravid 180"Outstanding"👏 *VVS Laxman 281"Greatest Ever"🙌🙌 They Both Added 365 Runs Without dismissed in A Day.#VVS #RahulDravid #Cricket pic.twitter.com/Vt6GAM9JMg — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 14, 2020

Another one

Very Special innings

On this day

#OnThisDay in 2001 Record 376 Runs Magical Partnership VVS and Dravid v AUS. This Partnership One Best Ever in Test Cricket History. *R Dravid 180"Outstanding"👏 *VVS Laxman 281"Greatest Ever"🙌🙌 They Both Added 365 Runs Without dismissed in A Day.#VVS #RahulDravid #Cricket pic.twitter.com/Vt6GAM9JMg — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 14, 2020

VVS Laxman was made the Man of the Match as the series got levelled on 1-1. Years later while speaking about his innings, Laxman said that he played his natural innings and stuck to basics. "I capitalised on the loose deliveries, respected the good deliveries, but played each and every ball as if it was the last ball I was going to face."