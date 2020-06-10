Fans Trend #MissYouYuvi After One of Year of Yuvraj Singh’s Retirement, Say ‘Legends Never Retire’

Yuvraj Singh (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

A year ago, Yuvraj Singh announced his retirement from international cricket. The former Indian left-hander went on to conduct a press conference wherein he made the announcement. The fans cannot still forget the day when Yuvi hung up his boots and thus took to social media to recall the day. The fans trend #MissYouYuvi on social media and they posted tweets on how the former Indian left-hander inspired them not only in cricket but also in real life. Back then, Yuvraj Singh had made a short film where he was seen touching his jersey for the last time and then seen moving on. Yuvraj Singh Announces Retirement From International Cricket.

Yuvraj Singh had made his ODI debut in 2000 against Kenya. His Test debut came three years later against New Zealand. Yuvi donned the Indian colours for the last time in 2017 against West Indies. He had played a vital role in making India lift the 2011 World Cup and had been the highest scorer then. Needless to say with an immense contribution the fans also would not forget him so easily. Thus, let's check out a few tweets on how they miss Yuvraj.

One of the greatest match-winners in cricket of the white-ball, you are missed by one and all. We miss our amazing middle order (and often finisher) combination of Yuvi-Mahi. #MissYouYuvi @YUVSTRONG12 ❤💛💚 pic.twitter.com/aROJQsKzHk — Vikas Peddi (@PeddiVikas) June 10, 2020

Legends never retire

Legends never retire. You will always remain in our hearts. You have inspired the world in the game of cricket and in the game of life. We miss you. One year completed. #MissYouYuvi @YUVSTRONG12 pic.twitter.com/bmlO4sDCRB — Kajal Yadav (@Kajalyadav31) June 10, 2020

It’s been a year

It has been an year since @YUVSTRONG12 quit playing professional cricket #MissYouYuvi pic.twitter.com/8JnG17Wk5x — Team Yuvraj Singh (@TeamYuvi12) June 10, 2020

#MissYouYuvi

Inspired both in cricket and life

Yuvi has inspired us in both the game of cricket, and the game of life. #MissYouYuvi pic.twitter.com/N5nUvlz9s3 — Harsha (@Harsha_9067) June 10, 2020

While announcing his retirement, Yuvi had said that he had a love-hate relationship with the sport. " I have failed more times than I succeeded, but I gave my blood and sweat when it came to playing for the country. I have failed more times than I succeeded, but I gave my blood and sweat when it came to playing for my country," said Yuvi. The former Indian left-hander featured in the Mumbai Indians franchise but remained unsold this year in the IPL.