Fans Troll Ricky Ponting As He Posts Picture of His Bat Used During Australia vs India ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 Final, Ask 'Spring Kidhar Hai'

Ricky Ponting (Photo Credits: Twitter)

On this day, Australia defeated India to clinch the World Cup 2003 at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Former Australian player Ricky Pointing who was leading the reins of Australia took to social media and posted a picture of the bat. The then captain of Australia had hammered 140 runs during the back and took the team to win Australia vs India ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 finals as the team had posted 359 runs on the board. After Pointing posted the snap, the fans started responding to the tweet by saying, “Spring kidhar hai?” Ricky Ponting Shares Picture of Bat He Used During Australia vs India ICC Cricket World Cup 2003 Final As Former Australian Captain Self-Quarantines at Home.

If one may recall, a leading daily had published an article on April Fool’s Day which said that the former Australian captain’s bat had a spring in the handle and which is why he could slam those lofty shots effortlessly. The fans posted their reactions on social media. Check out the tweets below:

Given we've all got a bit of time on our hands as we stay at home, thought I'd go through what I've kept from my career and share some of it with everyone on a regular basis - this is the bat I used in the 2003 World Cup final. pic.twitter.com/meoBP6NJvg — Ricky Ponting AO (@RickyPonting) March 23, 2020

After removing the grip

Spring

Spring jahan ball contact me aati hai wahan thi. — Makodi Pehalwan (@MakodiPehalwan) March 23, 2020

Another one

Bat ke andar tha spring bhai... Handle me spring kyu ? — Emerald Archer (@emeralddarcher) March 23, 2020

Last one

Spring kidhar hai ? pic.twitter.com/pIDgJctKEA — Right Arm Over (@RightArmOver_) March 23, 2020

Ricky Ponting along with Damien Martyn brought up a 234 run partnership. During the course of his 140 runs, the former Australian captain scored four fours and eight sixes. Only Harbhajan Singh could snap a couple of wickets rest all the other bowlers had been beaten black and blue. From India's side, Virender Sehwag scored the highest runs as he slammed 82 from 81 balls with 10 fours and three sixes. Rahul Dravid was the second-highest scorer who left no stone unturned to win the match as he fell three runs short of a half-century. India got bundled out on 234 runs as Australia won the game by 125 runs.