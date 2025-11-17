Mumbai, November 17: Former Australian opener Simon Katich is confident that Steve Smith will be Australia’s leading run-scorer and Player of the Series in the upcoming Ashes and said the 36-year-old has the experience to sabotage England's plans in the ultimate showdown, starting from November 21 in Perth. In 37 Tests against England Smith has made 3,417 runs with 12 centuries at an average of 56, and Katich believes he is capable of even more. Michael Vaughan Makes His Prediction for Ashes 2025–26, Says ‘This Series Is Going To Be 2–2’.

"I’ve tipped that it will be Steve Smith, I think he’s in for a big summer. I think England are going to have serious plans for him with their attack but I also think he’s so experienced and so good in our conditions that he will find a way to get through that challenge," Katich said on SEN Breakfast.

"And I think he always gets himself up for the big Ashes (series). He’s had a good lead-in, he got a couple of 50s the other day at the SCG in a very low-scoring affair for New South Wales when they got bowled out for 120 in both innings. He’s the standout for me. I think he’ll be the player of the series," he added.

As for England’s top scorer, Katich made a massive call in relation to Joe Root, who has 39 Test tons, including four against Australia, but has not reached triple figures on Australian soil. Ashes 2025–26: Sam Konstas Included in Prime Minister’s XI To Face England in Canberra.

“That’s a tough one, they’ve got some serious players in that lineup. I’m tipping that Root still doesn’t get a hundred here. I’m backing that in. I want to see the big fella Matty Hayden have to do that lap. He’s come out and made a big statement. I think it’s around the MCG and I don’t reckon he’s got anything on. I think everyone in Australia might be wanting to see that happen, but maybe there’s some that don’t as well, particularly his wife," said Katich.

