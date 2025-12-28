New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Former Pakistan international cricketer Imad Wasim has announced his divorce from wife Sannia Ashfaq, bringing an end to their six-year marriage. The prominent all-rounder confirmed the separation via an Instagram post, futher requesting privacy for both families during this personal transition. PAK vs SL 2026: Babar Azam, Mohammed Rizwan Left Out of Pakistan Squad, Khawaja Nafay Earns Maiden T20I Call-up.

The Announcement

Wasim took to social media to confirm the conclusion of his marriage, stating that the decision was mutual and made with careful consideration. The couple, who married in August 2019, share a daughter named Syra Imad.

Imad Wasim's Insta Post

Sources close to the couple indicated that efforts were made to reconcile differences before the final decision was reached. Wasim's statement emphasized the need for respect for their personal space.

Background of the Marriage

Imad Wasim and Sannia Ashfaq tied the knot in a private ceremony in Islamabad on August 26, 2019. Their marriage was a notable event, attended by family members, close friends, and several figures from the cricketing community.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Syra Imad Wasim, in March 2021, and have occasionally shared glimpses of their family life on social media platforms.

Imad Wasim's Professional Career

Imad Wasim, 35, was a prominent left-arm all-rounder known for his contributions to the Pakistan national cricket team in limited-overs formats. He has represented Pakistan in various international tournaments, including the T20 World Cup and the Cricket World Cup.

After initially announcing his international retirement in November 2023, Wasim reversed his decision in March 2024 to make himself available for the T20 World Cup. Soon, the cricketer announced his retirement from international cricket for the second time in December 2024. Imad Wasim Retires: Pakistan All-Rounder Announces Retirement From International Cricket Again After Making Comeback in T20 World Cup 2024, To Continue Playing Domestic and Franchise Cricket.

Call for Privacy

In his public statement, Wasim specifically requested that the public and media respect the privacy of both families during this challenging time. He underscored the importance of allowing them to navigate this personal transition away from public scrutiny.

The announcement has drawn attention from fans and media outlets, with many extending wishes for the well-being of both Imad Wasim and Sannia Ashfaq as they move forward.

