Imad Wasim has retired from international cricket again after earlier making a comeback in T20 World Cup 2024. The Pakistan all-rounder had retired from international cricket in 2023 but had surprisingly reversed his decision to feature in the T20 World Cup 2024 in the USA and West Indies. Taking to social media, the 35-year-old shared a note where he thanked the fans for their support throughout his journey. "After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket," he wrote, while adding that he will continue to play in domestic and franchise cricket. Jason Gillespie Steps Down as Pakistan Test Coach; Aaqib Javed Named Interim Replacement.

Imad Wasim Retires from International Cricket

To all fans & supporters: After much thought and reflection, I have decided to retire from international cricket. Representing Pakistan on the world stage has been the greatest honor of my life, and every moment wearing the green jersey has been unforgettable. Your unwavering… — Imad Wasim (@simadwasim) December 13, 2024

