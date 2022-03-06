India Legends will take on Bollywood Kings in the latest round of fixtures in Friendship Cup 2022. The clash will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on March 06, 2022 (Sunday) as both teams aim to register a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for India Legends vs Bollywood Kings, Friendship Cup 2022 live streaming details can scroll down below. Friendship Cup UAE 2022 Schedule, Players List, Teams, Squads.

Both the teams kicked off their campaign with losses and will be hoping to get back to winning ways. India Legends were on the end of a 73-run defeat against World Legends while Bollywood Kings suffered a 43-run defeat to Pakistan Legends. This will be a great opportunity for the teams to get their first win.

When Is India Legends vs Bollywood Kings, Friendship Cup 2022 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The India Legends vs Bollywood Kings clash in Friendship Cup 2022 will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in UAE on March 06, 2022 (Sunday). The match has a start time of 06:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India Legends vs Bollywood Kings, Friendship Cup 2022 on TV?

Sony Network are the official broadcasters of Friendship Cup 2022 in India. The India Legends vs Bollywood Kings will be telecasted on Sony Six SD/HD channels for fans in India.

How To Watch India Legends vs Bollywood Kings, Friendship Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online?

SonyLIV, the official OTT platform of Sony Network, will live stream the Friendship Cup 2022 in India. Fans can tune into SonyLIV app or website to India Legends vs Bollywood Kings live on online platforms.

