From Pathan Brothers to Kerr Sisters, ICC Shares Lovely Thread on International Day of Families 2020; IPL Franchises Also Share Amazing Pictures

Several cricket activities around the world may have been paused amid the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, however, the International Cricket Council (ICC) have been busy with their antics on social media to keep the fans of the game engaged. On the occasion of International Day of Families, the apex cricket body didn’t miss out on the opportunity and shared a beautiful thread of pictures and videos of cricketers with their respective families. The gentleman’s game has witnessed several pair of brothers, sisters joining forces on the field. Even, some father-son duos have also played the graced. Doggos of Cricket! From Steve Smith Holding Cute Puppy to Dog Running Across the Cricket Field, ICC Shares Fun Thread Depicting Love Between Dogs and Cricketers.

The thread starts with a picture of legendary Waugh brothers- Mark and Steve. Then the tales continues as the thread contains pictures of Pathan brothers, Lee brothers, Kerr sisters and many more. The apex cricket bodies also shared some interesting interaction videos of siblings which are not to be missed. ICC also came up with some interesting facts like three generations of the Hanif Mohammad and Basil D'Oliveira families had double-centuries. Meanwhile, check out the thread.

Some of the most famous brothers in cricket 🙋‍♂️🙋‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/dzJLK10rhn — ICC (@ICC) May 15, 2020

Some more brotherly love 😊 pic.twitter.com/kqnAHevIiq — ICC (@ICC) May 15, 2020

This family game is strong 💪 pic.twitter.com/2ge4ZRfNPa — ICC (@ICC) May 15, 2020

While some are born into cricket families, others forge one ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Sk6s692JDr — ICC (@ICC) May 15, 2020

Well, ICC were not the only one who acknowledged the significant day. Many IPL franchises like Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings took to their official Twitter accounts and celebrated the day in their own way. Have a look.

It's #InternationalFamilyDay and we are giving a shoutout to the largest #OneFamily in the world 💙 pic.twitter.com/x9nBWIjOca — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 15, 2020

Meanwhile, several cricket boards around the world are planning to resume the game after more than two months of gap. Initial plantings are being to resume the training session of the cricketers. Well, it’s certainly a piece of great news for the fans as the ICC T20 World Cup 2020, which is scheduled to take place in Australia later this year, might go as per plan.