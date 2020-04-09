Doggos of Cricket! From Steve Smith Holding Cute Puppy to Dog Running Across the Cricket Field, ICC Shares Fun Thread Depicting Love Between Dogs and Cricketers

Steve Smith with a Puppy (Photo Credits: Twitter/@ICC)

With sporting events across the globe either suspended or cancelled due to coronavirus outbreak, many sportspersons have been forced to stay inside their homes and indulge in household activities. Among them, some cricketers have spent quality time with their pet dogs and have also shared some adorable pictures of them and their pets enjoying each other’s company. The twitter account of the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday shared an exciting and adorable thread of cricketers and their love for dogs. “Doggos of cricket,” ICC captioned the image in which Steve Smith can be seen holding a little puppy. From MS Dhoni to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul, 5 Star Cricketers Who Also Happen to Be Most Amazing Dog Parents!

The thread starts with Steve Smith holding a cute black puppy before it shows England women’s cricketer Kate Cross caressing a giant dog as it tried to climb on her. In another post, former New Zealand batsman Grant Elliott and India veteran Suresh Raina can be seen saving themselves as a dog runs through the cricket field disrupting the ongoing game but enjoying its time out in the field. Perhaps it wanted to join the cricketers in playing the bat-and-ball game but was left disappointed after no one showed any interest in including it.

Doggos of Cricket!!

Doggos of cricket 🐶 A thread 🧵 pic.twitter.com/mp6RwytBXU — ICC (@ICC) April 8, 2020

It goes on with David Warner also seen holding a similar puppy to the one Steve Smith was holding and enjoying his time with the cute little dog. In another post, a dog can be seen watching a Test cricket match along with other audiences in the stadium.

Carlos Brathwaite and His Nala

West Indies cricketer Carlos Brathwaite also commented on the wonderful thread with pictures of his own dog Nala. Brathwaite, who was first introduced to Nala in 2018 has forged a great relationship with the dog.