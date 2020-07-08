Cricket fans all over the world were nothing ecstatic as International cricket was coming back after 117 days halt with the first Test match between England and West Indies. However, the wait of the fans has been extended as the toss at the Rose Bowl has been delayed due to rain. Heavy rain is being observed in Southampton and the day’s play is also expected to get cut short. Cricket lovers all over the world were disheartened by the bad news as they took to Twitter and expressed their sadness. Nevertheless, they are also keeping their fingers crossed in order to see the live-action. England vs West Indies Live Score 1st Test 2020 Day 1.

The match will be played with some new rules due to coronavirus and it will interesting to see what impact the changes will have on the game. Bowlers will not be able to shine the ball with saliva. Also, players will not be seen shaking hands and hugging each other while celebrating the fall of a wicket as social distancing is being asked to follow. Despite all this, however, players are determined to make a mark and fans are eagerly waiting for the encounter to happen. Meanwhile, let’s look at how they reacted as the game got delayed. England vs West Indies 1st Test 2020: Ben Stokes, Shai Hope, Jofra Archer & Other Key Players to Watch Out for.

Fans Are Not Happy!!

International Cricket back#ENGvWI Sadness Around!! Due to rain toss delayed 😫 Eng Vs WI test match — Krishna Kumar (@krishna_Rathnam) July 8, 2020 Le Rain- pic.twitter.com/k1kxJeeg4I — Mannat (@thandrakhleyar) July 8, 2020

Wait Extended!!

Fans Keen To See The Live Action!!

Rain rain go away Eng vs WI wants to play. #cricbuzz #ENGvsWI — ARUN RATHI (@ARUNRAT52979119) July 8, 2020

Hopeful!!

Finally some live cricket, Eng Vs WI test series from today. Right now the match is delayed due to rain. Hopefully we will see some action today — Sandeep (@agnanodayam) July 8, 2020

Ran Rain Go Away!!

Sarcasm Here!!

When??

Ohh man when will this awaited test match will start#ENGvWI — Huzaifa Mahenti (@huzaifa_mahenti) July 8, 2020

Delayed!!

Waiting!!

Memes in Action!!

#ENGvWI 🏏 Covers on the ground 🏟 Those who've waited for 4 months pic.twitter.com/684DITkAYB — Sports, Art & Entertainment (@SW_SportsWord) July 8, 2020

The players of both sides were not able to play cricket for quite a long time. Hence, it will be interesting to see if anyone will show any signs of rustiness or not. Also, spectators will not be present to boost up the morale of the players. Nevertheless, a tight contest is expected between the bat and the ball as fans all over the world are keeping an eye on the encounter.

