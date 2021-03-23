Ahead of the new season, Indian Premier League (IPL) has rolled out brand new anthem. The IPL 2021 theme song or anthem is titled ‘India Ka Apna Mantra’. The anthem features star cricketers like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul and has been released days ahead of the IPL 2021, which is scheduled to start on April 09. The IPL 2021 anthem, unlike previous ones, failed to impresses fans. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full-Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

Twitterati reacted to the IPL 2021 anthem with funny memes and trolled the makers. Fans felt the IPL 2021 anthem or theme song could have been much better and started comparing it with earlier editions. Here are some reactions we found on Twitter.

The IPL 2021 begins with defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Due to the coronavirus, the IPL 2021 will be played at Chennai, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Delhi, Bengaluru and Kolkata. The IPL 2021 playoffs will begin from May 25 onwards. The final of IPL 2021 will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on May 30.

