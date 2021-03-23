As the countdown for VIVO Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 begins, the new theme song for the upcoming season has been released. IPL 2021 is scheduled to be played between April 9 and May 30, 2021, and will be taking place across six cities in the country. It will be IPL’s return to India as the last edition of the gala tournament was played in UAE. To celebrate the occasion, IPL has released its new anthem, “India Ka Apna Mantra,” celebrating the spirit of India. As the name suggests, the advertisement salutes the Indian way of getting the job done. IPL 2021 Schedule in PDF for Free Download: Get Indian Premier League 14 Venues, Full-Time Table, Fixtures and Match Timings in IST.

Over the years, IPL has released many theme songs which have entertained the fans, and this one is no different. The advertisement shows how Indians tend to discover their own way to get glory. Before releasing the theme song, Star Sports had released two advertisements featuring MS Dhoni in the same campaign. While one ad saw the Chennai Super Kings captain narrating the tale of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma’s ‘greediness’, the talismanic wicket-keeper batsman explained about Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli’s ‘anger’ in the other video. IPL 2021 anthem also features many big names like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill and KL Rahul. Have a look! IPL 2021: No Home Games, No Crowds at 6 Venues Including Mumbai Amid COVID-19 Surge.

Watch Video:

#VIVOIPL 2021 Anthem salutes the new, bold and confident spirit of India. Let’s all believe in #IndiaKaApnaMantra. Tell us what you think will be your team's Success Mantra this season. VIVO IPL 2021 - Starts from April 9! pic.twitter.com/d8STLot31X — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) March 23, 2021

Notably, no teams would play at their home ground in IPL 2020 due to the COVID-19 virus, and it would be interesting to see how they tackle this challenge. Moreover, the initial part of the tournament will at least take place behind closed doors.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 23, 2021 06:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).