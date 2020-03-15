Glenn Maxwell and Fiancee Vini Raman Celebrate Engagement in Indian Style, View Pics

Glenn Maxwell and Fiancee Vini Raman (Photo Credits: @vini.raman/Twitter)

Australian cricketer Glenn Maxwell a few weeks back announced his engagement with long-time girlfriend, Vini Raman, who is of Indian origin based in Melbourne. Meanwhile, the duo has now performed their engagement in Indian style as well. The Indian style ceremony took place in Melbourne. Vini took to her Instagram and posted a picture of her along with Maxwell. Apart from Vini, Maxwell too donned the traditional Indian attire. Glenn Maxwell Set to Marry His Indian-Origin Girlfriend Vini Raman, View Post.

“Last night we celebrated our Indian engagement and I gave @gmaxi_32 a little teaser of what the wedding will be like. Shout out to both of our incredible families & all our friends who came to celebrate with us on such short notice - we are so grateful to be surrounded by some pretty amazing people,” wrote Vini in the caption of the photo.

Glenn Maxwell and Fiancee Vini Raman in Indian Attire

Vini is a pharmacist, and she has been dating the Australia cricketer for over two years now. Maxwell in October last year took a break from cricket due to mental health issues. He then made a comeback in the Big Bash League 2019-20 and was in charge of Melbourne Stars, who finished as runners-up after losing the final to Sydney Sixers. The all-rounder is now looking to make a comeback in the Australian team.