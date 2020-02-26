Glenn Maxwell Set to Marry His Indian-Origin Girlfriend Vini Raman, View Post

Glenn Maxwell with Vini Raman (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Australia’s swashbuckling all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is set to marry his long-time Indian-origin girlfriend, Vini Raman. The star cricketer took to his official Instagram page and shared the news with his fans and loved ones. Maxwell posted an adorable picture with his better-half, captioning it with a ring emoji. Even, Vini also took to her Instagram account and told the World how the all-rounder asked her to marry and she said yes. Well, the dates of their marriage are still not out. However, it seems like the two lovebirds can tie knots soon. Australian Cricketer Glenn Maxwell Turns Firefighter.

According to Vini’s Instagram bio, she is a pharmacist from Melbourne. Both Maxwell and Vini have been frequently sharing pictures with each other on social media and seems like dating for a long time. Photos of the couple first emerged on social media in 2017. Also, the lovebirds were also spotted together Australian Cricket Awards in 2019.

View Post:

View this post on Instagram 💍 A post shared by Glenn Maxwell (@gmaxi_32) on Feb 26, 2020 at 2:40am PST

In fact, Maxwell also revealed that it was Raman only who advised the cricketer to open up about his mental issues and hence, he took a much-needed break from the game. "It was actually my partner who suggested I speak to someone, she was the first person who noticed it. Once I had that initial conversation it was a huge weight off my shoulders," said Maxwell.

Maxwell was last seen in action during the 2019-20 edition of the Big Bash League. The right-handed batsman delivered consistently with the bat and played a crucial role in guiding Melbourne Stars to the finals. He was also added in Australia’s T20I squad against South Africa. However, an elbow injury ruled him out and the 32-year old is likely to come back in 2020 edition of Indian Premier League (IPL) where he will play for Kings XI Punjab.