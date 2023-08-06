Brampton, August 6 : Montreal Tigers defeated Vancouver Knights by one wicket in Qualifier 2 to reach the final of Global T20 Canada, here. The star performers for Montreal Tigers were Abbas Afridi (5/29) who picked up five wickets, including a hattrick and Sherfane Rutherfords (48 not out off in 34 balls). Rutherfords's last over heroics with the bat ensured that Tigers win by 1 wicket and 3 balls remaining. Abbas Afridi Takes First Hattrick of Global T20 Canada 2023, Achieves Feat During Vancouver Knights vs Montreal Tigers Qualifier 2 Clash (Watch Video)

Montreal Tigers will take on the Surrey Jaguars in the final clash of the tournament on Sunday at the TD Cricket Arena. After the Montreal Tigers won the toss and elected to field first, Vancouver Knights had a steady start to the innings despite losing Vritya Aravind (7) early. At the end of the powerplay, the Knights were 35/1.

Mohammad Rizwan (39) and Corbin Bosch (36) built yet another essential partnership of 57 runs. Corbin Bosch looked threatening, clearing the ropes on three occasions. However, the momentum switched rapidly when the Knights lost four wickets in just as many balls. The innings went from 90/1 to 90/5 as Corbin Bosch triggered the collapse when he was scalped by Abbas Afridi. The very next delivery saw Abbas Afridi dismiss Rassie Van Der Dussen (0) followed by Najibullah Zadran (0), completing the bowler’s hat trick. The first ball of the next over saw Mohammad Rizwan (39) also dismissed by Ayaan Afzal Khan. Following this, Fabian Allen (10) was Abbas Afridi’s fifth victim of the day.

In the death overs, Harsh Thaker (26) provided the Knights with a vital injection, with 17 runs coming off the final over. The Vancouver Knights finished at an above par score of 137/6. In response, the Tigers had an explosive start. Muhammad Waseem (13) struck two maximums in the first over before he was dismissed by Corbin Bosch. Chris Lynn (7), Srimantha Wijeyeratne (6) and Dilpreet Singh (2) followed soon after. At the end of the powerplay, the Tigers were struggling at 37/4. Dipendra Singh Airee (25) and Sherfane Rutherford (48 not out) came together to stabilise the run chase, putting on a 43-run partnership. Andre Russel (17) came out with intent and struck three boundaries in eleven deliveries, before he was Junaid Siddique's second wicket of the day.

With five overs remaining the Tigers needed 46 runs from 30 balls. Carlos Braithwaite (1) failed to make an impact leaving the onus on Rutherford. Aayan Afzal Khan (18) chipped in with a breezy knock, before Junaid Siddique took two more wickets in the nineteenth over. With 15 runs needed off the last over, and only a wicket in hand, a composed Sherfane Rutherford launched Rayyan Pathan for three consecutive sixes to earn the Tigers a sensational victory.

Brief Scores:

Vancouver Knights 137/6 in 20 overs, (Mohammed Rizwan 39, Corbin Bosch 36; Abbas Afridi 5/25, Ayaan Afzal Khan 1/30 ) lost to Montreal Tigers 141/9 in 19.3 overs (Sherfane Rutherford 48 not out, Dipendra Singh Airee 25, Junaid Siddique 4-22, Fabian Allen 2-15, Corbin Bosch 2-18) by 1 wicket