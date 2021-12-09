The year 2021 is on the verge of ending and the countdown for year-enders begins. By now we already have the list of the most Googled names and events. Now, Twitter has come up with the list of Golden Tweets of India in 2021 which actually gives an exact list of posts that have made it to the top trends on social media. The list names a couple of names from the cricketing fraternity. One was Pat Cummins' tweet about COVID-19 donation and the other was Virat Kohli announcing Vamika's arrival on social media. Also, Virat Kohli lauding MS Dhoni became the most retweeted and liked a post in India. Google Year In Search 2021: ICC T20 World Cup Second-Most Searched Sports Event in India.

Twitter took into consideration posts made from January 1st- November 15, 2021. Pat Cummins in his tweet said that he is well aware of the fact that India was suffering. The tweet was posted on April 26, 2021. The post was quoted by more than 21 k followers. His post about COVID-19 donation has been the Most Quoted tweet of 2021. Virat Kohli's tweet about announcing Vamika's birth was the Most-Liked Post of 2021. Needless to say that the fans were quite excited with Vamika's arrival and they poured all their love on Virat Kohli's post. Virat Kohli's post lauding MS Dhoni went on to become the most liked and retweeted tweet of the year. The tweet is currently liked by more than 538.7 fans.

Pat Cummins:

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's post lauding MS Dhoni:

Anddddd the king is back ❤️the greatest finisher ever in the game. Made me jump Outta my seat once again tonight.@msdhoni — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 10, 2021

Here's the full list:

this happened, that happened but it all happened #OnlyOnTwitter 2021 👀 here we go! — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 9, 2021

On Wednesday we told you that IPL 2021 and T20 World Cup 2021 are the most googled words in India. Neeraj Chopra went on to become the most google athlete in India.

