Cricket South Africa director Graeme Smith has extended his support towards the Black Lives Matter (BLM) campaign. The former Proteas captain took to his official Twitter page and announced that he, alongside Lungi Ngidi and other South African players, will take a knee during the 3TC Solidarity Cup which is set to take place on Saturday (July 17, 2020). Smith called the campaign an important moment and one can’t afford to be neutral on this issue. Earlier, Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi announced that he’ll take a knee ahead of the Solidarity Cup. He was supported by many fellow cricketers and now, the CSA director will also join him. Faf du Plessis Releases Moving Statement As He Joins Lungi Ngidi in Support of BLM Movement (View Instagram Post).

“As Director of Cricket at Cricket South Africa, a former Protea and captain, a teammate, a father, a brother, a friend and most importantly fellow South African, I am proud to support this incredibly important movement. There is no room for neutrality in on this topic,” Smith wrote on the micro-blogging website. Have a look. Dwaine Pretorius Backs Lungi Ngidi, Declares Support for BLM Movement in South Africa.

View Post:

The BLM movement in South Africa attracted controversy when two former Protea players - Pat Symcox and Boeta Dippenaar – lashed out at pacer Lungi Ngidi for supporting the campaign. The two former cricketers accused the right-arm pacer of ‘ignoring’ the problems of white farmers in the rainbow nation. Nevertheless, may South African cricket stars stood by Ngidi and they are all set to take a knee in the upcoming 3TC Solidarity Cup.

The Solidarity Cup will mark the return of cricket in South Africa after a four-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. Three teams participating in the tournament are Kingfishers, Eagles and Kites led by Heinrich Klaasen, AB de Villiers and Quinton de Kock respectively. The tournament was initially scheduled to be played at June 27 but was postponed owing to the COVID-19 scare.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 17, 2020 09:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).