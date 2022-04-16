After three back to back defeats, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) finally found victory after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Meanwhile, CSK will take on new comers Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 match number 29 and will be looking to continue their winning streak. Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, are on top of the IPL 2022 points table. Meanwhile, ahead of the GT vs CSK IPL 2022 clash, we take a look a few things related to the game. GT vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2022: Tips To Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 15 Match 29.

CSK are currently placed on ninth spot with one win from five matches. Gujarat Titans became the first team to notch eight points on the team standings and have shown good form.

GT vs CSK Head-to-Head Record

This is apparently the first meeting between Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings. So, no head-to-head record is available. IPL 2022 Points Table Updated With NRR

GT vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 29 Key Players

Hardik Pandya and Lockie Ferguson will hold key for Gujarat Titans while in Chennai Super Kings camp, all eyes will be on Ravindra Jadeja and Robin Uthappa.

GT vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 29 Mini Battles

Shubman Gill vs Chris Jordan is one of the mini battles we can witness in the GT vs CSK clash. Apart from it, Ambati Rayudu vs Mohammed Shami will make up for an exciting duel to witness.

GT vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 29 Venue and Match Timing

Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings (GT vs CSK) match in IPL 2022 will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on April 17, 2022 (Sunday). The game is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Toss will be held at 07:00 pm.

GT vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 29 Live Telecast and Live Streaming Online

Fans can live telecast the Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings match live on Star Sports channels. The GT vs CSK match in IPL 2022 will be live telecast on Star Sports 1/HD, Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi/HD, Star Sports Select 1/HD, Star Gold/Gold HD Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada and Star Sports 1 Bangla channels on television. Fans looking for how to watch the GT vs CSK live streaming online can watch the match live on the Disney+ Hotstar app as well as on the website. Fans watching the live streaming online on Disney+ Hotstar will have to pay a nominal fee and subscribe to catch the live-action.

GT vs CSK, IPL 2022 Match 29 Likely Playing XIs

GT Predicted Playing 11: Matthew Wade (wk), Shubman Gill, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal.

CSK Predicted Playing 11: Robin Uthappa, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Dwayne Bravo, Chris Jordan, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary.

