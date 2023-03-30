The much-awaited TATA IPL 2023 will get underway from March 30 (Friday) when the defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) host four-time winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opening clash of the season at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The tournament opener of the 16th edition of TATA IPL will commence at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. Hardik Pandya will continue leading the Gujarat Titans for the second time. Post inaugural success, the Ahmedabad-based franchise have retained nearly all their players. South African power-hitter David will miss the opening match as the star batter is playing for the national team in an ODI series against the Netherlands. Shubman Gill, who is in red-hot form, will be the key opener for the Gujarat Titans once again. Veteran batter and former captain of the New Zealand team, Kane Williamson, will be a necessary anchor in the middle for the side. The spin prodigy Rashid Khan and skipper Hardik Pandya will play crucial all-round roles. GT vs CSK, Ahmedabad Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here's How Weather Will Behave for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 Clash at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings will look for redemption after a failed season last year. The cricketing genius Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to return to captaincy duties for the team. In the last season, Dhoni had voluntarily stepped down as a captain, while, Ravindra Jadeja had taken charge to lead the side. However, after an excess of defeats in the league stage, the franchise had adjured Dhoni to take over the role again, though too late. In this year's edition, the franchise has roped up the big bull of modern-day cricket, Ben Stokes, who will further reinforce the side. Star all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, who is in his prime form currently, will be among the key players for the CSK. As both sides look well built on paper, it is anticipated to be one cracker of an opening face-off on Friday. GT vs CSK, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 1.

GT vs CSK Head-to-Head Record in IPL

The two teams have faced each other in two matches. Gujarat Titans have won both encounters and dominate the head-to-head record.

GT vs CSK Match Number 1 TATA IPL 2023 Key Players

Key Players Shubman Gill (GT) Kane Williamson (GT) Hardik Pandya (GT) Ben Stokes (CSK) MS Dhoni (CSK)

GT vs CSK Match Number 1 TATA IPL 2023 Mini Battles

Ben Stokes against the spin attack of Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill vs Ravindra Jadeja will be two key battles to look forward to.

GT vs CSK Match Number 1 TATA IPL 2023 Venue and Match Timing

The GT vs CSK match number 1 TATA IPL 2023 will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 30 (Thursday). The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST.

GT vs CSK Match Number 1 TATA IPL 2023 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the GT vs CSK Match Number 1 on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn into the JioCinema app or website to catch the live streaming of the GT vs CSK Match Number 1 in India.

GT vs CSK Match Number 1 TATA IPL 2023 Likely Playing XI:

GT Likely Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson, Hardik Pandya (c), Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, R Sai Kishore, Shivam Mavi, Alzarri Joseph.

CSK Likely Playing XI: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh

