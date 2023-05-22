With all the league stage done and dusted, now it is time for the mega showdowns as defending champions, Gujarat Titans (GT), get ready to face four times IPL winners Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the first qualifier on May 23, 2022, Tuesday, at the MA Chidambaram stadium. For Gujarat, after securing their qualification in the playoffs of the IPL 2023, the Hardik Pandya-led unit looks all sorted in terms of batting and bowling. Talking about their performance throughout the tournament, the 2022 IPL winners picked up their winning momentum right from where they left it and after registering 10 wins out of the 14 matches they have secured a place in the playoffs. Virat Kohli Registers Rare Milestone, Achieves Feat During RCB vs GT IPL 2023 Match.

They even won their last group league match when they beat Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by six wickets to deny them a place in the playoffs. The match between GT and RCB saw Virat Kohli (101) smashing his seventh IPL ton to propel RCB to a challenging total. Gujarat bowlers bowled tight lines and lengths that resulted in wickets for their side as RCB could only manage 198. The second innings saw another remarkable batting display from Gujarat batter Shubman Gill (104*), who overshadowed Kohli’s brilliant knock to help Gujarat beat RCB by six wickets to record their 10th win of the season overall, maintaining their position as the No.1 ranked-side.

On the other hand, Chennai Super Kings too have done well in order to be placed where they are right now. After playing 14 games, the MS Dhoni-led unit won eight games in order to secure a place in the playoffs. Needing a win in their last group league game to reach the playoffs, Chennai had it easy in their last game as they crushed already-eliminated side Delhi Capitals to secure their place in the playoffs. Batting first, Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad slammed fifties to help CSK reach an impossible total. With 224 runs to defend, Chennai bowlers shared wickets among each other to restrict Delhi to a below-par total of 146, despite a fighting fifty from captain David Warner. Considering the depth of both the sides, the upcoming match should be a nail-biter with Gujarat slightly ahead of Chennai after having beaten them three times previously already. 'Absolute Force of Nature' Lucknow Super Giants Praise 'GOAT' Virat Kohli After His Back-to-Back Centuries in IPL 2023.

GT vs CSK Head-to-Head Record in IPL

Gujarat have faced Chennai three times with Gujarat winning on all three occasions.

GT vs CSK TATA IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Match Key Players

Shubman Gill (GT)

Hardik Pandya (GT)

Rashid Khan (GT)

Devon Conway (CSK)

Shivam Dubey (CSK)

Ajinkya Rahane (CSK)

GT vs CSK TATA IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Match Mini Battles

Shivam Dubey vs Noor Ahmad and Shubman Gill vs Maheesha Pathirana are two key mini battles to watch out for.

GT vs CSK TATA IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Match Venue and Match Timing

The GT vs CSK IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Match will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, in Chennai on May 23, 2023, Tuesday. The match will be played at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) and the toss will be held at 07:00 pm IST. IPL 2023: ‘I Feel I Am Playing My Best Again in T20 Cricket’, Says Virat Kohli After Smashing His Second Consecutive Ton.

GT vs CSK TATA IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Live Telecast and Online Streaming

Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports Network channels to catch the live telecast of the GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Match on TV in India. JioCinema, the OTT platform of Viacom 18, have the online Streaming rights of the TATA IPL 2023 in India. Fans can turn to the JioCinema app or website to catch the free live streaming of the GT vs CSK Qualifier 1 Match in India.

GT vs CSK TATA IPL 2023 Qualifier 1 Match Likely Playing XI:

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Hardik Pandya (captain), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (C), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 22, 2023 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).