Gujarat Titans (GT) will take on Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 48 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. The GT vs PBKS clash in IPL 2022 will be played at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on May 3, 2022 (Tuesday) at 07:30 pm. Meanwhile, fans searching for GT vs PBKS Dream11 Team Prediction for the IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. GT vs PBKS Preview.

Gujarat Titans (GT) certainly have good chances of making it to playoffs as the newcomers have won eight out of nine matches with a net run rate +0.377, placed on the top of the points table. Gujarat Titans (GT) continue their winning streak as the team won their last match against RCB by six wickets and three balls left after an overall decent performance by the GT batters including Rahul Tewatia's 43 off 25 balls while chasing the target. IPL 2022 Playoffs Qualification Scenario Explained.

Meanwhile, Punjab Kings (PBKS) have little to no chances of entering into the top four teams of the season from here after losing five out of nine matches so far with net run rate of -0.470. Punjab Kings (PBKS) had a rough time in their previous match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and lost by 20 runs while chasing an average total of 154 runs.

While GT would be looking to add another feather in the cap, Punjab Kings (PBKS) will be hoping to prevail over the potent opponents to interfere with their record performance of the season.

GT vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keeper – Wriddhiman Saha (GT) can be taken as our Wicket-keeper

GT vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shubman Gill (GT), Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS), David Miller (GT) are our batters of Dream11 Fantasy team

GT vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Rahul Tewatia (GT), Liam Livingstone (PBKS), Hardik Pandya (GT) could be our all-rounders

GT vs PBKS, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Rashid Khan (GT), Mohammed Shami (GT), Kagiso Rabada (PBSK), Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) are our Dream11 Fantasy bowlers

Rashid Khan (GT) could be named as the captain of your GT vs PBKS Dream11 Fantasy Team, while as Liam Livingstone (PBKS) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

