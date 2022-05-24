The first Qualifier of Tata IPL 2022 will see the top two teams of the season, Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals, squaring off against each other on Tuesday, 24 May 2022, at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata. The match will begin at 07:30 in the evening as per the Indian Standard Time. Meanwhile, fans searching for GT vs RR Dream11 Team Prediction for the IPL 2022 clash can scroll down below for all the tips and suggestions on compiling the fantasy playing XI. GT vs RR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About TATA IPL 2022 Qualifier 1.

The winner of the first Qualifier match will advance to the lucrative final of IPL directly and will catch up with the other qualifier team on 29th May 2022. The new-entrant Gujarat Titans had a dream maiden IPL season and ended up toppers on the points table with 20 points in the group stage. Meanwhile, the maiden IPL winners, Rajasthan Royals have had an extraordinary season as well who managed to win as many as nine out of 14 matches in the group stage with a net run rate of +0.298 and 18 points, ending second in number on the points table.

GT vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers - Wriddhiman Saha (GT), Sanju Samson (RR), Jos Buttler (RR) can be taken as our wicket-keepers

GT vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters - Shubman Gill (GT), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), David Miller (GT) are our batters of the Dream11 Fantasy team

GT vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Ravichandran Ashwin (RR), Hardik Pandya (GT) could be our all-rounders

GT vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Rashid Khan (GT), Obed McCoy (RR) could form the bowling attack

GT vs RR, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wriddhiman Saha (GT), Sanju Samson (RR), Jos Buttler (RR), Shubman Gill (GT), Shimron Hetmyer (RR), David Miller (GT), Ravichandran Ashwin (RR), Hardik Pandya (GT), Yuzvendra Chahal (RR), Rashid Khan (GT), Obed McCoy (RR).

Jos Buttler (GT) could be named as the captain of your GT vs RR Dream11 Fantasy Team. While, Rashid Khan (GT) can be selected as the Vice-captain.

