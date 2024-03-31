Except for RCB’s loss to KKR, all other home sides in the IPL season 2024 have registered wins in their respective matches. And the trend continued till match number 12 as Gujarat Titans (GT) convincingly defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Narendra Modi stadium. With the win, GT now has four points with two wins, while SRH has two points after three matches. Abhishek Sharma Completes 1000 Runs in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During SRH vs GT IPL 2024 Match.

Batting first Sunrisers Hyderabad put up a respectable total of 162 runs in 20 overs. Abhishek Sharma continued to impress with the bat as he topped the SRH team with 29 runs in 20 balls. Joining him as the highest scorer for the team was Shahbaz Ahmed, who also took 20 balls for 29 runs. Explosive batter Heinrich Klassen was dismissed early in the match, as he was bowled by Rashid Khan on 24 Runs. Opener Mayank Agarwal (16 from 17 balls) was replaced by Impact player all-rounder Washington Sunder in the first innings only. As for the GT bowlers, Mohit Sharma took three wickets whereas Umesh Yadav, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai and Noor Ahmed chipped in with a wicket each.

Chasing 163 runs target, the Titans started well, especially wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha, who made 25 runs in just 13 balls with one four and two sixes. Sai Sudharsan was introduced as an Impact player, and he steadied the run flow for the home side. Captain Shubman Gill got out on 36 runs when David Miller joined forces with Sai Sudharshan. The pair added 64 runs in just seven overs to put GT in a commanding position. Sudharshan got out on 45 runs while Miller finished off the match unbeaten on 44. Andre Russell, Rinku Singh Sing Shah Rukh Khan's 'Lutt Putt Gaya' Ahead of DC vs KKR IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

GT vs SRH IPL 2024 Stat Highlights

# This was Gujarat Titans’ third win over SunRisers Hyderabad in four matches

# Rashid Khan is now the leading wicket-taker for Gujarat Titans with 49 wickets

# Wriddhiman Saha's six against Shabaz Ahmed was only his second against spin in Powerplay in IPL

# Heinrich Klassen (15 Sixes) and Abhishek Sharma (11 Sixes) tops the list for most sixes in IPL 2024

# Abhishek Sharma completes 1000 runs in IPL

# This is only two first innings scores of under 170 in IPL 2024 so far have come in Ahmedabad, 168/6 by GT vs MI and SRH's 162/8

# Gujarat Titans have won 15 out of 20 matches while chasing

# David Miller has 1020 runs in 31 innings while chasing in T20 format

# Of the 379 players who have batted at least once in a successful IPL run-chase, Miller’s average of 113.33 is the highest

Gujarat Titans will host Punjab Kings on 4th April, while SunRisers will play against Chennai Super Kings on 5th April at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

