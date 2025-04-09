BCCI vice-president Rajeev Shukla attended the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Before the match, he was present inside the ground where players from both side were preparing for the match. Amid that, GT captain Shubman Gill was spotted meeting him and touching his feet to seek his blessings and have a conversation. What is Notebook Celebration in Cricket? Know, Details, Origin and Practice of Controversial Celebration Performed by Kesrick Williams, Virat Kohli Digvesh Rathi and Others.

Shubman Gill Touches Feet of BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla

Rajeev Shukla ji is basically ghar ke sabse bade 😭 pic.twitter.com/cy3J1YoNF3 — J 🍍 (@goldenlou_28) April 9, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)