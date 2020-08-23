The 10th match of Caribbean Premier League (CPL) 2020 will see a battle between Guyana Amazon Warriors and St Lucia Zouks. The encounter will take place at the Brian Lara Stadium in Trinidad on August 24 (Monday). Both the teams have made a sensational start to the tournament. Hence, one can expect an exciting contest in the upcoming game. Both the sides have won two of three first three games. However, Zouks are leading the team standings due to better net run rate while the Warriors are placed the second spot. Meanwhile, Dream11 fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose batsmen, bowlers, wicketkeepers and all-rounders for GUY vs SLZ match. CPL 2020 Points Table Updated.

Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher and Mohammad Nabi have showcased some great form for Zouks in the previous games and will like to replicate their heroics again. While, the likes of Rahkeem Cornwall and Darren Sammy are yet to fire in the tournament. For the Warriors, Shimron Hetmyer has scored two half-centuries while Imran Tahir and Keemo Paul have been handling the mantle with the ball. Without further ado, let’s look at the best Dream11 team for the upcoming CPL match. Caribbean Premier League 2020 Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicketkeepers – Nicholas Pooran (GUY) and Andre Fletcher (SLZ) should be picked as wicket-keepers for this fantasy team.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Najibullah Zadran (SLZ), Brandon King (GUY) and Shimron Hetmyer (GUY) must be picked as the three batsmen.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Roston Chase (SLZ), Mohammad Nabi (SLZ) and Keemo Paul (GUY) can be picked as the three all-rounders for this team.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Imran Tahir (GUY), Naveen-ul-Haq (GUY) and Scott Kuggeleijn (SLZ) should fill the final three slots in your team.

Guyana Amazon Warriors vs St Lucia Zouks, CPL 2020, Dream11 Team Prediction: Nicholas Pooran (GUY), Andre Fletcher (SLZ), Najibullah Zadran (SLZ), Brandon King (GUY), Shimron Hetmyer (GUY), Roston Chase (SLZ), Mohammad Nabi (SLZ), Keemo Paul (GUY), Imran Tahir (GUY), Naveen-ul-Haq (GUY), Scott Kuggeleijn (SLZ)

Shimron Hetmyer (GUY) should be picked as the captain of your Dream11 team while Roston Chase (SLZ) can be chosen as vice-captain.

