Hanuma Vihari Loses his Wicket in Unluckiest Manner During India A vs New Zealand A 1st Unofficial Test Match (Watch Video)

Hanuma Vihari (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Along with skill and temperament, one also requires a bit of luck to thrive in the gentleman’s game and that’s exactly what was seen during the 1st unofficial Test between India A and New Zealand A at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch. Batting first, the Indian side’s top-order was rattled by the Kiwi pacers and at one point the visitors were tottering at 34/3. However, Shubman Gill and skipper Hanuma Vihari piled up a decent partnership in order to bring the innings back on track. Vihari went on to breach the 50-run mark and looked all set to muster a big score. However, he fell prey to off-spinner Cole McConchie in an absolutely bizarre manner. Khaleel Ahmed Ruled Out of India A Tour with Fractured Wrist.

In order to play a sweep, the right-handed batsman went on one knee and ferociously struck the ball. The shot went straight to the fielder at forward short-leg. However, the fieldsman wasn’t able to take the catch but the ball got deflected from his body and the wicket-keeper Dane Cleaver accepted the catch and Vihari had to make his way back to the pavilion. One must credit Cleaver for his brilliant presence of mind but Vihari’s bad luck certainly played a crucial role in his ouster.

After the skipper’s wicket went down, Gill tried to steady the ship and scored a run-a-ball 83 runs. However, the other Indian batsman wasn’t able to contribute much and the visitors got bundled out for 216 runs in the first innings. For New Zealand, pacer Michael Rae was the pick of the bowlers by scalping four wickets. In reply, New Zealand A were batting at 105/2 at the stumps on the first day. Well, the hosts are certainly on the driver’s seat which means Mohammed Siraj and Co will have to put on a sensational bowling effort in order to cause a turnaround.