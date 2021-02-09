Born on February 9, 1970, Glenn McGrath has been one of the best pacers produced by Australia. He played international cricket for 14 years. His impeccable pace, line and length that has bothered the best of batsman all round the world. During his 14-year-old career, McGrath has shattered many records and grabbed headlines for the same. He was one of the vital contributors to Australia's domination of world cricket from the mid-1990s to the late-2000s. As the former Australian pacer turns a year older, let’s have a look at 7 quick facts about the former Australian pacer. Sanjay Manjrekar Hilariously Trolls Himself While Sharing a Picture With Legendary Australian Pacer Glenn McGrath.

McGrath is the second most successful fast bowler of all time. The former Australian pacer is behind James Anderson and is fifth on the all-time list, with the top three wicket-takers Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble all spin bowlers.

He has also scalped the seventh-highest number of one-day international wickets (381) and holds the record for most wickets (71) in the Cricket World Cup.

McGrath also played for the Indian Premier League. He represented the defunct Delhi DareDevils and the former Australian great emerged one of the most economical bowlers during its first season.

The 2007 World Cup which was held in West Indies marked the end of his ODI career in world cricket. He was honoured with the Man of the Tournament Award.

The former Australian fast bowler currently is the Co-founder and President of the McGrath Foundation, a breast cancer support and education charity.

That's all we have for now. If you think that we have missed out on any of the other important facts about the former pacer, feel free to chip in with your comments below. Coming back to Glenn McGarth's birthday, we wish him a very Happy Birthday.

