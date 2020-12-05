Former Indian batsman Sanjay Manjrekar trolled himself while sharing a picture with legendary Australian bowler Glenn McGrath. The former highlighted his and McGrath’s international wickets which sum up to 950. However, 949 of those scalps went to the Aussie talisman while Manjrekar has taken only one wicket in his international career. The cricketer-turned commentator’s antics left the fans in splits with the comment section getting flooded in no time. Trolling and Sanjay Manjrekar indeed goes hand in hand as the veteran’s statements have often ignited controversies. He has also been subjected to hilarious memes and jokes on social media. On this occasion, however, no one else but Manjrekar only trolled himself. Physio Not Coming Out After Ravindra Jadeja Getting Hit is Breach of Protocol, Feels Sanjay Manjrekar.

“950 international wickets in one frame. Glen – 949 Me – 1” wrote Manjrekar while sharing the picture on Twitter. For the unversed, the two former cricketers are the part of commentary panel for on-going India’s Tour of Australia 2020-21. The picture was also from the studio where Manjrekar and McGrath were seen sharing their views before and after the game. Meanwhile, let’s look at Manjrekar’s antics through which he trolled himself. Sanjay Manjrekar Trolled After Ravindra Jadeja, Hardik Pandya Play Match-Winning Knocks in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI.

View Post:

950 international wickets in one frame. Glen - 949 Me - 1 pic.twitter.com/54jKCPwrHj — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) December 5, 2020

Meanwhile, some mind-boggling cricket action has been witnessed in the on-going series. The ODI series went in Australia’s favour with 2-1 margin, but Virat Kohli’s men have started the T20I series well – winning the first game by 11 runs.

Stakes will be very high in the second T20I as India will seal the three-match series after winning the game while it’s a do-or-die encounter for Australia. Hence, fans must brace themselves to witness the exciting contest in Sydney on December 6 (Sunday).

