India and Mumbai Indians all-rounder Hardik Pandya turns 27 on Sunday (October 11) and birthday wishes are pouring in for him from all-round the world. On the occasion, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Krunal Pandya and other members of cricket fraternity took to social media and wished the talented cricketer. Hailing from Gujarat, the Junior Pandya is one of the best all-rounders going around in World cricket, and his record is impressive as well. The swashbuckler is nothing but a nightmare for bowlers in the death overs, and his knack of taking crucial wickets makes him a captain’s delight. Pandya is also a live wire on the field who has troubled several opposition teams with stunning run-outs and jaw-dropping catches. Hardik Pandya Birthday Special: 91 vs KKR & Other Ridiculously Awesome Performances by Mumbai Indians All-Rounder in IPL.

Pandya burst on the scenes in the Indian Premier League 2015 where he played several stupendous cameos, playing a crucial role in guiding MI to the title. Within a year, the youngster made his India debut and didn’t look back since then. He put up one match-winning performance after another, guiding his side to many victories. Pandya even played a crucial role in guiding Mumbai to the title in 2017 and 2019. Meanwhile, let’s look at how cricket fraternity greeted the all-rounder as he turned a year older. Hardik Pandya Birthday Special: 10 Quick Facts About the Mumbai Indians Star As He Turns 27.

Wishes From Virat Kohli!!

Many happy returns of the day @hardikpandya7. Wishing you a fabulous year ahead. 😃 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 11, 2020

KL Rahul Shares Throwback Picture!!

Love, Laughter and Positivity from this champion always. Happy birthday fam ❤️ @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/NRGNg62zWX — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) October 11, 2020

Mayank Agarwal 'Dynamite' Message!!

Happy birthday, @hardikpandya7 🤗 I hope your birthday is as dynamite as you are!🧨😉 pic.twitter.com/BvjdGZPmGG — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) October 11, 2020

Kuldeep Yadav Wishes For Awesome Year!!

Happy birthday to my brother @hardikpandya7. Cheers to an amazing and awesome year ahead. 🙌🎂 pic.twitter.com/LOfuCS6s6P — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) October 11, 2020

Krunal Pandya Showers Love!!

On the field, off the field, in good times and definitely in the bad times, always by your side little bro 🤗 Happy birthday bhai 😘 Love you ❤️ @hardikpandya7 pic.twitter.com/Ri8CDGjK01 — Krunal Pandya (@krunalpandya24) October 10, 2020

As of now, the all-rounder is participating in Dream11 IPL 2020 and is aiming to guide Mumbai to their fifth title. Although Pandya hasn’t bowled in the tournament owing to his fitness, he continued to hurt opposition with the bat in hand. He’ll take the field later in the night against current table toppers, and will like to make his birthday even more special by putting up a match-winning performance.

