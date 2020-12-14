Born on December 14, 1994, Kuldeep Yadav is one of the most prolific bowlers of recent times. He has zapped the batsmen with his killer Chinaman spells. He was one of the bowlers who began his career as a fast bowler at academy level. However, his coach advised him to become a rare left-arm unorthodox spin bowler considering his build, which was ill-suited for fast bowling. He played for India Under-19 cricket team in the 2014 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup where he took a hat-trick against Scotland which brought him into the limelight. As the Chinaman bowler turns a year older, let’s have a look back at his best performances. Hat-Trick Hero Kuldeep Yadav Meets Yuvraj Singh, See Instagram Post.

Hat-trick Against Australia:

In the 33rd over of the Australian inning in the second ODI, Kuldeep Yadav created magic with his spell and scalped a hat-trick as he sent three of their major batsman packing. Matthew Wade, Ashton Agar and Pat Cummins were the ones who made way to the pavilion. The Australian were chasing a total of 253 at the Eden Gardens and here was Kuldeep Yadav weaving magic with his spell and the hat-trick broke the backbone of the Aussies. In the end, they fell 50 runs short.

Five-Wicket Haul Against England:

Now, this was when India toured England in 2018 and he scalped a five-wicket haul in the first ODI at Nottingham. Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and David Willey were the ones who were hunted by the Chinaman bowler.

Five-Wicket Haul Against West Indies

During his first Test series against West Indies in 2018. This was his first Test when Kuldeep Yadav once again weaved magic with his killer spells. He got rid of Shimron Hetmyer twice in the match. Sunil Ambris, Kraig Braithwaite were also the wickets snapped by him.

Coming back to Kuldeep Yadav's birthday, we wish him a very Happy Birthday.

