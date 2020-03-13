Happy Birthday Mohammed Siraj: 7 Facts About the Pacer As he Turns 26

Mohammed Siraj (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Born on March 13, 1994, in Hyderabad, Mohammed Siraj emerged to prominence after he became the highest wicket-taker during the Ranji Trophy 2016. He snapped 41 wickets with an average of 18.92. Needless to say that this performance also caught the attention of the IPL team owners. Sunrisers Hyderabad who gave him his first contract. Siraj further bagged a place into the Indian team in 2017 against New Zealand. Kiwi captain Kane Williamson was the first wicket of his career and the pacer was obviously elated with the same. As the Indian pacer turns 26, we bring you seven interesting facts about the Indian pacer. Mohammed Siraj and Other India 'A' Cricketers Dance to Zingaat Song From Dhadak Movie, Watch Video.

Apart from cricket, Mohammed Siraj also is a big-time movie buff. He is ardent of Kings Khan i.e. Shahrukh Khan.

Being a typical Hyderabadi, Siraj relishes Hyderabadi Biryani.

When it comes to cricket, Siraj idolises Virat Kohli, Dale Steyn and Mitchell Starc

Siraj began his cricket career as a batsman but later developed himself into a fine bowler.

He comes from a very humble background, Siraj’s father was an auto-driver.

Siraj’s elder brother is an IT engineer.

The pacer was bought by the Sunrisers Hyderabad in 2016 for a whopping sum of Rs 2.6 crore.

On his birthday, the entire team of LatestLY.com, we wish the pacer a very Happy Birthday. May God bestow the Indian pacer with the choicest of blessings and may he snap more wicket which would bring pride to the Indians. Happy Birthday once again.