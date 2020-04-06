Happy Birthday Shaheen Afridi: Twitterati Wishes Pakistan’s Young Pace Ace As He Turns 20

Happy Birthday Shaheen Afridi (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Pakistan's rising pace bowling sensation Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates his 20th birthday on Monday (April 6, 2020). Hailing from Khyber Agency, the left-arm speedster has taken giant strides in international cricket and has impressed one and all. Afridi can hustle the batsman with his pace and bounce and also has the ability to move the ball off the deck. He, in fact, is the youngest bowler to claim a five-wicket haul in 50-over World Cup, achieving the feat in 2019 CWC. Courtesy his stellar performances, the youngster has earned a lot of fans all around the world and below, we'll look how they wished the star on his special day. Pakistan Is Brazil of Cricket Because of Raw Talent, Says Wasim Akram.

Afridi bursted into the scenes in the 2018 Under-19 cricket World Cup where he bowled several breathtaking spells and bagged a lot of attention too. He was picked in the national side immediately after the tournament and impressed there too. So far, the star has taken 30, 40 and 16 wickets from 8 Tests, 19 ODIs and 12 T20Is respectively. Meanwhile, let's look at how Twitterati greeted Afridi on his birthday.

The left-arm pacer was last seen in action during the 2020 edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in which he represented Lahore Qalandars. However, the knock out matches of the tournament was called off amid the coronavirus crisis. Nevertheless, Afridi will be expected to continue his good form and with the ICC T20 World Cup 2020 scheduled to be played later this year, Pakistan's success in the gala T20 tournament will be critical to the pacer's form.