Veteran cricketer Harbhajan Singh and actor Geeta Basra are expecting their second child together. Geeta announced the good news to her fans via Instagram where she posted a couple of adorable pictures with her husband Harbhajan and daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha. Geeta was also seen flaunting her baby bump in some of those pics. The couple also announced that they are set to welcome their second child in July this year. Harbhajan Singh And Geeta Basra Are Set To Be Parents Again (View Pics).

“Coming soon.. July 2021,” Geeta captioned the post. In the pictures, their daughter Hinaya was holding a black t-shirt that said: "Soon to be big sister". Another picture shows Hinaya kissing her mother's baby bump while Geeta and Harbhajan look on. In the third pic, Hinaya is hugging her mother. Take a look at the post.

Geeta Basra, Harbhajan Singh Expecting Second Child

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Geeta Basra (@geetabasra)

Wishes flowed in for the couple after Geeta made the announcement with Harbhajan's ex-Chennai Super Kings teammate Suresh Raina, actor Neha Dhupia taking to Instagram to congratulate the couple.

Geeta and Harbhajan tied the knot on October 29, 2015, after dating for five years. They had reportedly met for the first time in 2007 while Geeta was shooting for her film 'The Train' in which she co-starred along with Emraan Hashmi. The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Hinaya, in July 2016 and are also set to welcome their second baby in the same month later this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 14, 2021 05:10 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).