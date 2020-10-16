Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh gave a befitting reply to the trollers after facing criticism for his reaction on the wide-ball controversy. During the Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in Dream11 Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, CSK pacer Shardul Thakur bowled a wide yorker and the on-strike batsman Rashid Khan failed to make any connection. The ball seemed to have landed outside the tramline, and even the on-field umpire Paul Reiffel looked all set to call it a wide. However, the Australian, who stretched his hands for signalling wide, withdrew it the middle seeing MS Dhoni expressing disappointment behind the stumps. Umpire Paul Reiffel Withdraws Wide Call After MS Dhoni’s Quick Reaction.

The episode created a lot of controversies as cricket fans once again questioned the standards of umpiring. Many netizens also slammed MS Dhoni for ‘bullying’ the officials. As the video went viral, CSK bowler Harbhajan, who pulled out of IPL 2020 citing personal reasons, also reacted. He posted four laughing emojis while retweeting the clip. Notably, it was a morphed clip with CSK’s official theme playing behind. MS Dhoni Goes Past Dinesh Karthik to Become Wicket-Keeper With Most Catches in IPL History.

View Post:

The reaction clearly didn’t go down well with the fans as the spinner faced a lot of backlash on social media. Netizens believed that the 40-year-old took an indirect dig at the CSK spinner. Following the criticism, the 40-year-old decided to give it back to the trollers with another cryptic tweet. “I learned a long ago never to Wrestle with a pig…You get dirty, and beside, the pig likes it,” wrote Harbhajan on the micro-blogging website.

Reply To Trollers!!

Meanwhile, CSK defeated SRH by 20 runs in that encounter and remained alive in the IPL 2020 playoff race. They are currently sitting at sixth position with just three wins from eight games. Hence, they indeed need to win at least four of their remaining six group-stage games to make in the final four.

