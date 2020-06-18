Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Hardik Pandya Shares Adorable Pictures With Fiancee Natasa Stankovic on Instagram, Says ‘Happiness in Life’

Cricket Team Latestly| Jun 18, 2020 01:31 PM IST
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic (Photo Credits: Instagarm/ Hardik Pandya)

Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya recently announced fiancee Natasa Stankovic’s pregnancy on social media as the couple expect their first child together. And on Thursday, he shared some adorable pictures with Natasa and his pet dog. The 26-year-old has been away from cricket since last year due to a back injury and is expected to make a comeback once international action resumes after the lockdown. Hardik Pandya Reveals His and Fiance Natasa Stankovic’s Contrasting Morning Routines.

‘Happiness in life’ the 26-year-old captioned his post in which he could be seen enjoying time with his fiancee while being away from cricket during the lockdown. The Indian all-rounder posted some lovely snaps of himself and Natasa Stankovic, spending some precious time with each other and their pet dog. Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya's Quarantine Pic Is Cute, but Their Dog Is Stealing the Show.

See Photos

 

View this post on Instagram

 

❤️ happiness in life

A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on

Hardik Pandya recently gave his fans a sneak-peek into his and Natasa Stankovic’s contrasting morning routines. While the Serbian actress is health-conscious and does exercise at the start of the day, the Indian cricketer spends his time playing games online.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, Pandya opened up about their relationship as he said Natasa is ‘Someone who I have found, who I actually love and I think I'm learning and I'm becoming a better man. I'm trying to go beyond myself. I'm keeping myself aside and keeping someone as a priority,’

Meanwhile, the 26-year-old was expected to make his much-awaited return at IPL 2020 but the cash-rich league has been suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. There are reports that the tournament is expected to take place in later in the year but a venue is yet to be decided.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2020 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

