In a sweet gesture, Hardik Pandya has given his Man of the Series award to T Natarajan for his wonderful performances throughout the T20I series. Natarajan, who made his international debut in this T20I series against Australia, finished the series as the highest wicket-taker with six wickets to his name. He was one the favourites to be named the Man of the Series but Pandya, who ended the series as India’s highest run-scorer, was chosen for the award. The 27-year-old, however, appreciated Natarajan’s performances and gave away his award to the pacer. India vs Australia, 3rd T20I 2020: Treated It as 4-Match Series After 2nd ODI, Reveals Hardik Pandya.

Natarajan made his international debut in the third and final ODI match and picked two wickets in his debut game. He then went to play all three matches in the T20I series and achieved his best individual figures of 3/30 in the first T20I which India won by 11 runs. In the high-scoring second match where both teams combined to score close to 400 runs, Natarajan had figures of 2/20. Virat Kohli Lookalike Spotted in the Crowd During IND vs AUS 3rd T20I Match at SCG; Twitterati React With Funny Memes and Jokes.

Hardik praised the 30-year-old for his brilliant performances in his debut series and handed over his Man of the Series award trophy to the pacer. “Natarajan, you were outstanding this series. To perform brilliantly in difficult conditions on your India debut speaks volumes of your talent and hardwork 👏 You deserve Man of the Series from my side bhai! Congratulations to #TeamIndia on the win,” wrote Pandya on social media.

Hardik Pandya Gives Away Man of the Series Award to T Natarajan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Natarajan was instrumental in India winning the T20I series and extending their unbeaten T20I series record to seven consecutive unbeaten series, six of which including this they have won. He came to the limelight after performing well in IPL 2020 where he took 16 wickets in as many games and helped Sunrisers Hyderabad to the IPL playoffs.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 09:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).