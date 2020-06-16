Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    153178

  • Total Deaths

    9900

  • Total Recovered

    180013

  • Total Confirmed

    343091
#StayHomeStaySafe

Hardik Pandya Reveals His and Fiance Natasa Stankovic’s Contrasting Morning Routines

Cricket IANS| Jun 16, 2020 08:51 PM IST
A+
A-
Hardik Pandya Reveals His and Fiance Natasa Stankovic’s Contrasting Morning Routines
Hardik Pandya and Fiancee Natasa Stankovic (Photo Credits: Instagram/@HardikPandya93)

New Delhi, June 16: All-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a sneak peak into his and fiance Natasa Stankovic's morning routines. Pandya can be seen getting ready for a session of PubG while Natasa is preparing herself for her "morning stretching." "My morning and her morning stretching," he said in his caption. Pandya had revealed in May that he is expecting his first child with the Serbian actor.

Hardik made the announcement on Instagram, along with their pictures, which went viral instantly. Hardik's Instagram post read: "Natasa and I had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes." Holi 2020: Hardik Pandya, Fiance Natasa Stankovic Celebrate Festival of Colours with Krunal Pandya, His Wife Pankhuri Sharma and Family (See Pics).

Natasa later posted a picture of her baby shower on Instagram. Earlier this year, Pandya had announced his engagement to Natasa via social media as well. On January 1, Hardik had himself shared an image of him proposing to Natasa on social media and had captioned it: "Mai tera, Tu meri jaane, saara Hindustan. 01.01.2020 #engaged."

Pandya was expected to make his comeback to top level cricket after a long layoff due to injury in the series against South Africa, but that was called off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Even the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League is currently postponed indefinitely due to the pandemic and the BCCI is looking at the postponement of the T20 World Cup to fit in the cash-rich league.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 16, 2020 08:51 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

Comments
Tags:
Hardik Pandya Instagram morning stretching Natasa Stankovic PUBG
You might also like
Children's Makeshift See-Saw Earns Praises: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
Viral

Children's Makeshift See-Saw Earns Praises: Trending Topics, Viral Videos and Funny Memes of The Day
RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Kriti Sanon’s Pensive and Heartbreaking Note for the Late Actor Makes Netizens Emotional (View Tweets)
Bollywood

RIP Sushant Singh Rajput: Kriti Sanon’s Pensive and Heartbreaking Note for the Late Actor Makes Netizens Emotional (View Tweets)
Ajinkya Rahane Asks Fans to Fill His Conversation With Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Comes Up With Hilarious Response
Cricket

Ajinkya Rahane Asks Fans to Fill His Conversation With Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan Comes Up With Hilarious Response
Facebook, Messenger & Instagram Suffered Outages in Various Parts of the World
Technology

Facebook, Messenger & Instagram Suffered Outages in Various Parts of the World
Demi Rose Goes Naked for an 'Uncut' Snap on Instagram! Fans Call the XXX Pic of the British Model 'Killer'
Fashion

Demi Rose Goes Naked for an 'Uncut' Snap on Instagram! Fans Call the XXX Pic of the British Model 'Killer'
Instagram Down, and Like Always, Netizens Flood Twitter With #InstagramDown Funny Memes and Jokes to Find Out What’s Happening!
Viral

Instagram Down, and Like Always, Netizens Flood Twitter With #InstagramDown Funny Memes and Jokes to Find Out What’s Happening!
Steve Smith Calls Virat Kohli ‘Freak’ As Fan Asks Him to Describe Indian Captain in One Word
Cricket

Steve Smith Calls Virat Kohli ‘Freak’ As Fan Asks Him to Describe Indian Captain in One Word
XXX Star Renee Gracie Net Worth Will Surprise You! Check Out How the Viral Porn Star's Career Switch, Hot Pics and Videos Made Her Financially Stable!
Viral

XXX Star Renee Gracie Net Worth Will Surprise You! Check Out How the Viral Porn Star's Career Switch, Hot Pics and Videos Made Her Financially Stable!
Advertisement

Cricket Updates
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 76.73 75.19
Kolkata 78.55 70.84
Mumbai 83.62 73.75
Chennai 80.41 73.21
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1475 0.21
GBP 95.3250 -0.50
EUR 85.7100 -0.11
Advertisement

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement