Hardik Pandya wants to know how Natasa Stankovic has a glow on her face even in the summer heat. Pandya, who has been keeping his fans and followers updated with regular posts on social media, recently shared a beautiful picture with Stankovic. In the picture, Natasa’s face can be seen glowing. She looks pretty in the picture and Pandya couldn’t help but ask a question most fans seek of their stars ‘how was she getting that glow’. With cricket still suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, Pandya has been spending time at home with his family and fiancée Natasa. Virat Kohli Hilariously Trolls Hardik Pandya After He Shares Picture of Playing Carom With Brothers.

In the picture, posted on his Instagram page, Pandya and Natasa can be seen sitting in a car. Perhaps the couple was driving somewhere and enjoying the nature outside after over three months of staying inside due to the coronavirus pandemic. Hardik Pandya Performs Chef Duties at Home, Makes ‘Cheese Butter Masala’ for Family (View Post).

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

Pandya and Natasa posed for a pic sitting inside their cars and Natasa look gorgeous as ever. “Bubs from where are you getting the glow on your face?” Pandya asked his wife in the caption.

Fans flooded the picture with love and fire emojis. Many also had the same question to Natasa and also praised her beauty. Pandya seems to have a great time with his family during the lockdown and is also keeping his fans entertained with frequent posts on social media.

Hardik Pandya Playing Carrom

Recently, Pandya shared a picture in which he was seen playing carom with members of his family. Elder brother and cricketer, Krunal was also present in the picture. “Nothing like a great game of carrom with my brothers. Brings back a lot of memories #PandyaBrothers," Hardik captioned the image.

