Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are eagerly awaiting the birth of their first child together. The couple, who shocked their fans with engagement and wedding announcements, have been very active on social media and have been sharing some lovely pictures with their followers. On Friday, the all-rounder took to Instagram to share an adorable picture with Stankovic and their cute pet dogs. The picture was all about family. Pandya has among the most active cricketers on social media and has been bringing smiles on his fans’ faces with some wonderful posts. 'What's the Reason Behind our Face Glow': Hardik Pandya Asks Wife Natasa Stankovic (See Post).

Pandya captioned the latest picture as “Family.” In the picture, Natasa can be seen lying on Pandya’s lap. She also has a protective arm around her baby bump. The couple is surrounded by their three pet dogs. While two of their pets are lying on Pandya’s other lap, one has managed to sneak between Natasa and Hardik. Pandya can be seen kissing the cute dog while Natasa also has an arm around it. Hardik Pandya & Krunal Pandya Reach Ranchi to Celebrate MS Dhoni's Birthday.

Hardik Pandya and His Lovely Family

The post was widely shared and praised by fans and many commented on the picture as ‘favourite couples’ while some also praised the ‘cute family’. Both Natasa and Hardik have been widely active on social media. Natasa has even been sharing some wonderful pictures flaunting her baby bump.

Natasa Stankovic Flaunts Baby Bump

Last month, the couple in identical posts on social media shared that Natasa was expecting a baby. They had earlier surprised many with their engagement announcement on New Year’s Day. “Natasa and I have had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We’re thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes,” Pandya had written on Instagram while announcing the pregnancy.

Meanwhile, on the cricketing front, Pandya was to mark his return to the Indian national team with the ODI series against South Africa. But the tour was suspended for an indefinite period after a washout in the first match. He last played against South Africa in the T20I series last October.

